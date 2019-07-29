Virginia Tech Wrestlers Impact Grapplers at Youth Clinic

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) The John S. Battle Hokie Wrestling camp wrapped up Sunday afternoon at Virginia High School and this clinic provided kids plenty of great insight on performing better and improving their technique.

The three Hokies included Devin Carter, David McFadden and Zack Zavatsky. Between the three, they’ve combined to earn eight All-American honors, nine ACC championships and 315 NCAA wins.

McFadden always aims to pack plenty of information into the clinics, but also wants to keep it fun.

“Sometimes you’re showing a bunch of moves and it kind of goes to their back of their minds, so slowing the pace down and letting them come out there and show the moves and the other kids can watch,” McFadden said. “It helps them get better, breaking it down and stuff and it keeps it fun, keeps it interesting for them.”

Carter, who was Virginia Tech’s first NCAA finalist, said he wants kids to understand they must work hard the whole match.

“Elementary, middle and high schoolers kind of lack when they get to the high levels is they kind of take breaks during their matches,” Carter said. “I try to teach that your wrestling hard for the whole six minutes.”