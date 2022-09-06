Blacksburg, VA — There’s been a lot of soul searching over the last few days for the Virginia tech Hokies who are coming off a season opening loss to Old Dominion.

For the first time since the loss…. Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry, talked about the game last Friday and the fact he is now looking forward to the home opener against Boston College Saturday night.

And while there is “disappointment,” they say all hope is “not”​ lost as they have a chance to bounce back during this weekend’s home opener.

“There were a lot of positives in this game and plenty of positives in the trip overall that we can grow and build from, the second piece is I’ve always believed practicing on Sunday’s and I know that is something Coach Beamer never did get you a chance to get out there win or lose make corrections close the chapter and move onto the next game it’s about being 1-0 this week and I was thankful there was a lot of positives to talk about.”

The last time Tech went up against Boston College was back on November 5th of last year…..Tech lost that game 17 to 3