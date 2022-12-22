Nashville — The Tennessee Titans have signed quarterback Josh Dobbs to the team’s 53-man roster after starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill reaggravated an ankle injury in Sunday’s loss against the Chargers and will not play

Dobbs returns to the state where he played in college, at the University of Tennessee, from 2013-2016… Since being signed off the practice squad of the Detroit Lions Dobbs knows he has to learn things quickly…