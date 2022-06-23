KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Usually the month of June is about as quiet as it gets for football players at any level. But, dozens of kids showed up at Dobyns-Bennett High School on Thursday afternoon, eager to receive some direction from NFL quarterback and former Volunteer, Josh Dobbs.

Dobbs grew up in Alpharetta, Georgia, but after four seasons of wearing Rocky Top Orange, he’s grown to love East Tennessee.

His stop in the Model City is the third in his summer camp tour of the state. Kids aged from elementary school to early high school had the opportunity to compete in games and drills with volunteers and coaches. Each group also got the chance to toss the ball with Dobbs himself.

Spending the afternoon out behind J. Fred Johnson Stadium brought Dobbs back to some of his younger football memories.

“It’s these opportunities where you’re able to refine your skillset, compete, have fun and just enjoy the game of ball,” he said. “Now I love coming back and giving back, you know. I remember being every single one of these kids out here – whether they’re 6 or 16. I remember those stages of my football career and journey.”

The campers received T-shirts and seemed to be enjoying themselves greatly, but Dobbs was clear that the day was about growth, as well as having fun.

“To be a part of their journey, to push them, to inspire them however I can – it’s an honor to be here and I’m excited to be back here for year two.”