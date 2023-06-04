ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The East Tennessee Valkyrie pulled back to .500 on the season with a convincing 34-6 victory over the Cincinnati Cougars on Saturday night.

The home team held a 20-0 advantage at the halftime, but turned the ball over and conceded a score in the third quarter. However, the Valkyrie rolled from there, scoring two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter to seal the game.

East Tennessee (2-2) returns to T.A. Dugger Middle School on Sunday evening for a game with Raleigh Express. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.