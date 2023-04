ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The East Tennessee Valkyrie notched their first win of the 2023 Women’s Football Alliance season on Saturday night, out-pacing the visitors from Nashville, 48-20.

A pair of late-second quarter touchdown passes from Andrea Werner helped put the home team in a comfortable position headed into halftime.

East Tennessee (1-1) will have an open weekend before traveling to the Raleigh Express on Saturday, May 13.