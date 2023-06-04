ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Not even a lightning delay could slow down the East Tennessee Valkyrie offense on Sunday evening, as they rolled visiting Raleigh Express, 44-21.

The home team built a 28-0 lead before inclement weather forced the teams into their respective locker rooms for 30 minutes.

The visitors emerged with a renewed energy, driving down the field and finishing off their first drive with a touchdown, cutting the lead to 28-7. However, the Valkyrie would pour on the offense from that point.

East Tennessee is now 3-2 on the season with one final regular season game at Music City Mizfits on Saturday, June 10.