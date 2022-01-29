VA road conditions postpone Science Hill basketball matchup

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Science Hill High School staff announced that poor road conditions have changed their boys basketball schedule.

According to a press release from the school, unsafe conditions within Virginia have postponed a matchup with Union High School slated for Saturday night. Rather than risk the icy conditions reported by the Virginia Department of Transportation, the Varsity and Junior Varsity teams will now take on Union on Saturday, Feb. 5 at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

