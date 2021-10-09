UVA Wise win streak snapped at home by Newberry College

WISE, Va. (WJHL) – The Highland Cavaliers never found their offensive footing in a 37-14 loss to Newberry College on Saturday.

UVA Wise (3-3, 2-2 SAC) compiled just 262 total yards against the Wolves (4-2, 3-1 SAC). Landon Redwine connected on 18-of-30 passing attempts for 157 yards and two touchdowns. J’Quan Anderson carried the ball 12 times for a season-high 63 yards, while Jaevon Gillespie managed just 24 yards on seven carries.

The Cavs were unable to extend drives, converting on just 2-of-13 third down attempts.

Newberry quarterback Dre Harris made the most of his 14 completions, totaling 264 yards and four touchdowns. Marion Anderson nearly broke the century mark on the ground, managing 98 yards on 22 attempts.

UVA Wise will travel to Greeneville to face Tusculum next Saturday, October 16. Kickoff is slated for 1:30 p.m.