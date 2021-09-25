UVA-Wise notches first conference win over Carson-Newman

WISE, Va. (WJHL) – The Cavaliers held visiting Carson-Newman off the board for nearly three quarters in a 33-7 on Saturday afternoon.

The day belonged to redshirt sophomore running back, Jaevon Gillespie. He toted the ball 18 times for 166 yards and four touchdowns. The Cavs’ Lendon Redwine also tossed for 237 yards and a score and two interceptions.

The Eagles struggled to find a rhythm on offense, as they gained 228 yards on 70 plays in Carl Smith Stadium. Three Carson-Newman quarterbacks attempted passes on the day, with each of them throwing an interception. Lamarcus Brown managed 103 yards and a touchdown on five completions to lead the visitors’ offense.

On the defensive side of the ball, UVA Wise’s Markel Dailey snagged a pair of interceptions.

With the win, the Cavaliers improve to 1-1 in the Southern Athletic Conference (SAC) and 2-2 overall. Carson-Newman drops to 0-2 in the SAC and remains winless (0-3) on the season.

UVA Wise will host Lenoir-Rhyne University on Homecoming next Saturday, October 2. Kickoff is slated for 2 p.m.