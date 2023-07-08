GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – With hardly a cloud in the Northeast Tennessee sky on Saturday morning, it was a beautiful day for baseball. Dozens of area kids took advantage by suiting up for Kirby Connell’s baseball camp at Daniel Boone High School.

Campers spent the three-hour event swinging the bat and running the bases under the direction of the Tennessee Vols pitcher, as well as other local coaches and Division I athletes – including Trailblazer graduates Colby Backus and Brylee Mesusan.

The camp concluded with a scrimmage and an autograph session with Connell and the other athletes.

The UT senior explained that the goal of the camp was to let the kids enjoy themselves and their time on the baseball diamond.

As it turns out, the campers weren’t the only ones who had a blast.

“Just kind of walking around and interacting with the kids,” Connell said. “You know, just seeing them all smile. They wanna see me throw, they wanna see me hit – they want to see everything. But, just being able to interact with the kids – it’s truly awesome.”

The lefty spent his high school days playing in Missouri, but his family roots are here in Northeast Tennessee. His brothers graduated from Daniel Boone, while one of them, Cody, is the head basketball coach at nearby David Crockett High School.

Spending his last four seasons on Rocky Top has truly made the Volunteer State his home base for Connell, and he is grateful for the support of so many in the area.

“This would be what I call home,” he said. “So, just being able to come back here – there’s a lot of people here that support me.”

“I maybe met them when I was probably four-years-old,” he continued. “They still support me, they still support the Vols and my teammates. But, just being able to come back here and give back to the community and give back to the kids is amazing.”

Connell spent Saturday evening at Barberitos in Kingsport for All Vols Night, as he and teammates AJ Russell and Charle Taylor signed autographs and took pictures with fans.