BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WJHL) – Southwest Virginia native James Mitchell has had many stops on his football journey – from the Union Bears to the Virginia Tech Hokies.

On Saturday, Mitchell took that next step into the professional ranks, being selected 177th overall in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Mitchell played in Blacksburg for four years, with his most productive season coming in 2020. He started nine of the team’s ten games, catching 26 balls for 435 yards and four touchdowns.

He was poised for another top-tier campaign in 2021, but an ACL injury sidelined him for the season in just the second game of the campaign.

Mitchell told the media on Saturday that he expects to be fully cleared by training camp in June and is “excited to be in the environment, learn and soak it all in.”