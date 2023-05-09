MORRISTOWN, TN – Walters State swept the 2023 TCCAA Softball Awards on Friday, while 10 players made All-Conference Teams. Lady Senator sophomore shortstop Kasey Bennett was named the TCCAA Player of the Year. Bennett was named the conference’s Player of the Year after a season to remember. Bennett hit .469 on the season, mashing 22 homers and driving in 71 runs. Bennett was fourth in the conference in batting average, second in RBIs and tied for first in home runs. Bennett had a .537 OBP and had 155 total bases on the season. She also led the league with 77 runs scored, 12 more than second place.