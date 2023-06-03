JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Southwest Virginia native, Tyler Giles, always loved the sport of golf. He played competitively at Powell Valley High School, before its consolidation, and went on to join the team at UVA-Wise.

Sadly, Tyler passed away in 2022.

But, with the help of his father, Mike, and younger brother, Brent, Giles will continue to leave a legacy on the game of golf in the Tri-Cities and its surrounding communities.

On Saturday, the Giles family presented the Tennessee Golf Foundation with a check for $20,000, allowing the non-profit organization to start the Tyler Giles Fund. Mike Giles is grateful to know the fund will help provide opportunities for his son’s deepest passion – growing the sport at the youth level.

“I think every set of golf clubs that Tyler bought – he had a kid in mind for the old set,” Mike Giles said.

“Tyler definitely loved golf, but he also loved the community he lived in,” Brent Giles added. “So, we’re super excited to be doing this right here where he lived and where he enjoyed playing.”

The Tennessee Golf Foundation strives to promote golf and its life-enhancing values, with the emphasis of teaching youth, veterans and the disadvantaged, according to Tri-Cities director Cody Weems.

He believes the Tyler Giles Fund will be able to do just that for years to come.

“You know, it’s a privilege to be able to continue to grow and promote the game of golf in Tyler’s honor,” he said. “Something we’re really excited about and I know something that Tyler would be extremely proud to be a part of.”

The Giles Family will also be hosting, what they hope will be an annual event, to honor Tyler’s memory and grow the game.

It will come in the form of a Kids Day at Lonesome Pine Country Club in Big Stone Gap, Virginia – Tyler’s home course. On Thursday, July 27, junior golfers ages 17 and under will receive instruction, a meal, door prizes and a round of golf completely free of charge.

Sign-up sheets will be available at pro shops of both Pine Oaks Golf Course and Lonsome Pine Country Club.