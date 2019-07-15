Twins Walk-Off for the Second-Straight Night

Ruben Santana is the hero once again, delivering a 10th inning double to secure the 13-12 win over the Twins

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) To even get to the tenth inning, the Twins were patient and diligent at the dish.

Elizabethton trailed Johnson City by five, but they forced the bases loaded and even walked in a run before third baseman Charles Mack cranked a grand slam to tie the game.

As the tenth got underway, the Twins’ second baseman Ruben Santana once again delivered the heroics, doubling to right field to score Will Holland and give Elizabethton a 13-12 victory Sunday night at Joe O’Brien Field.

Santana mentioned he just wanted to make good contact on the ball.

“Battle till the end and just be patient and hit the ball on the barrel, that’s all I was trying to do and just concentrate and put on solid contact and that’s what he did,” Santana said.

Twins manager Ray Smith mentioned he hopes Santana can keep his momentum going in the box.

“His confidence level ratcheted up after the success he had last night with the last couple at-bats with those doubles and he smoked another double to the right field track tonight to knock in that run and again, I’m sure he’s at an all-time high confidence level, let’s just see if we can keep it up.”

The Twins and Cardinals are back at Joe O’Brien Field Monday night at 6:30 p.m.