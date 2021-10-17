Tusculum Volleyball defeats Wingate, Sosnowski reaches milestone

TUSCULUM, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Pioneers dropped the second set to visiting Wingate on Saturday afternoon, but in four sets, earned their eleventh conference win of the season, three sets to one.

Tusculum Libero Carly Sosnowski recorded 22 digs in the victory, putting her over 1,000 digs in her career with the Black and Orange.

Carli Pigza had a team-best eleven kills for the Pioneers in the victory, while Elise Carmichael added 22 assists.

The Pioneers, now 15-2 on the season, return to action on Tuesday, as they travel to UVA Wise for a 7 p.m. match.