GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Three first-half scores were enough to push the Pioneers past SAC foe Catawba, 35-21 on Saturday evening.

Tusculum scored once in the first quarter and twice in the second to build up the lead heading into the halftime locker room. The two teams would trade touchdown drives in the second half, but the visitors couldn’t produce enough to secure the comeback.

Greene County native Matthew Palazzo did it all for the Pioneers, completing 23-of-33 passes for 226 yards and two scores, while also tossing two interceptions. He added 12 carries for 56 yards and a pair of touchdowns on the ground.

Jalen Hunt paced the ground attack with 13 carries for 86 yards and a score, while Joe Robustelli and Tyler Burke each hauled in five catches for a combined 137 yards.

The Tusculum defense was active in the win, coming up with seven sacks, including two from Earnest Johnson III. Andrae Robinsons, Ty’Korian Brown and Jamichael Wilson all snagged interceptions in the victory, as well.

Tusculum (2-2) will remain at home next Saturday for a meeting with Barton at 2 p.m.