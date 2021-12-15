Tusculum sweeps Newberry on home court

Tusculum, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Pioneer men and women picked up wins in their final home game of the 2021 calendar year on Wednesday.

The women defeated Newberry, 71-61, thanks to strong first and fourth quarter performances.

Three players finished in double figures for the Pioneers. Brianna Dixon led the way with 21 points. Mya Belton notched a 17-point, 15-rebound double-double, while Jalia Arnwine added 16 points in the win.

The men led from start to finish, topping the Wolves, 73-57.

Trenton Gibson scored a game-high 23 points, while Jacob Hobbs added 21 points of his own. Brandon Mitchell poured in 12 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for a double-double, as well.

Both Tusculum squads will travel to Lenoir Rhyne on Saturday, December 18. The women will tip-off at 2 p.m., while the men will start at 4 p.m.