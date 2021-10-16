Tusculum shakes slow start, downs UVA Wise

TUSCULUM, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Pioneers exploded for 20 second-quarter points in a crucial Southern Athletic Conference victory over the Highland Cavs, 37-21.

Tusculum quarterback Ivan Corbin dished out a career-high 378 passing yards and four scores in the win Saturday afternoon. Derrick Wright was the biggest beneficiary of the record-setting day, as he grabbed eight balls for 141 yards and a touchdown.

The Cavaliers defense came up with a pair of interceptions and three sacks on the afternoon, but struggled to balance the offensive output. Lendon Redwine passed for 284 yards, a touchdown and an interception. However, the team managed just 17 net rushing yards on the day.

The Pioneers snap a three-game losing skid with the victory and take some momentum into next Saturday’s Homecoming matchup with Barton College. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m.

UVA Wise drops to 3-4 on the year and will host Wingate next on Saturday at 12 p.m.