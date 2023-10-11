GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — J-P Vital scored a hat trick, Pedro Concheso had three assists and Tusculum University defeated Emory & Henry College 7-0 in South Atlantic Conference men’s soccer Wednesday night at Pioneer Field.

Vital scored in the 10th, 18th and 60th minutes as part of a 23-shot barrage by the Pioneers (6-3-3, 2-3-3 SAC), who also received goals from Carlos Perez, Artur Marques, Kasper Hansen and Gaaj Laurin in the victory over the Wasps (0-11-0, 0-7-0 SAC).

Sondre Liahagen Kolnes started in goal for the Pioneers and made two saves to earn his second shutout in as many starts this season. Wilson finished with six saves for the Wasps, who committed 18 fouls to 17 for the Pioneers.

Tusculum will travel to Newberry for a key SAC match on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. The Wolves (2-5-2, 1-4-2 SAC) are winless in five matches and will host Shorter in a non-conference match on Thursday at 6 p.m. ahead of Saturday’s meeting with the Pioneers.