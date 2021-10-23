Tusculum offense roars past Barton

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Pioneers put up 27 points in the first half in front of a Homecoming crowd, cruising to a 41-17 victory over Barton College.

Tusculum (4-4, 2-3 SAC) was efficient both through the air and on the ground. Ivan Corbin completed 11-fo-19 passes for 147 yards and three scores.

Three players, including Corbin, carried the ball at least 12 times on the afternoon. Courtney Jackson wracked up 108 yards on just 13 touches, while adding a pair of touchdowns. Maurice Gomillion picked up 58 yards on 12 carries.

The Pioneer defense was stout for much of the game, allowing the Bulldogs just 210 total yards. The unit tallied eight tackles for loss, including three sacks.

Tusculum will travel to Catawba on Saturday, October 30. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m.