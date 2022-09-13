GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — The Tusculum University women’s volleyball team earned its third-straight South Atlantic Conference victory on Tuesday (Sept. 13) night, fighting back from a one-set deficit versus Lincoln Memorial.

The Black and Orange (3-5, 3-2 SAC) won the match by scores of 22-25, 25-22, 25-16, 25-18 to down the Railsplitters (3-8, 1-2 SAC) in four sets.

A trio from LMU were responsible for 38 of the Railsplitters 48 kills on the night. Both Kristen Moehring and Ketura Margaret finished with 13 kills, just ahead of 12 from Maggie Sanderson. Amanda Lisi dished out 43 assists, while each of the four Lincoln Memorial aces came from different servers. Libero MJ Trujillo was the lone Railsplitter to reach double-figures in digs with 11, but Moehring and Lisi tallied nine apiece. At the net, Margaret assisted in two blocks.

Emiah Burrowes and Martina Foster bordered on insanity with their performance versus Lincoln Memorial. Burrowes collected 17 kills on a .577 hitting percentage, adding 13 digs and two total blocks (one solo, one assist). Meanwhile, Foster racked up a career-high 15 kills with no errors for a .625 clip, while racking up two aces, two digs, and five total blocks (one solo, four assists). Carli Pigza (8), Camryn Hughes (6), Raven Chance (5), Peyton Gash (4), and Samantha Bunch (1) rounded out the offense. Hughes has totaled six kills in each of the last three matches, while Bunch’s kill is a collegiate first. Steering the TU firepower were Elise Carmichael and Bunch with 29 and 19 assists, respectively. Carmichael tied her season-high four aces, followed by Foster (2), Carly Sosnowski (2), and Bunch (1). Defensively, Sosnowski was on par with Burrowes’ 13 digs, ahead of Pigza and Bunch with eight each. Gash is credited with the second-most blocks in the match, assisting in three stops. Burrowes and Chance also finished with multiple rejections.