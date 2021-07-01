Tri-Cities Otters on 8-game unbeaten streak after taking down North Carolina FC

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tri-Cities Otters compete in the South Atlantic division of United Soccer League, League Two and currently sit in 4th place. The top three teams make the USL League Two playoffs.

The Otters have been grinding on this playoff push for weeks and it shows by not losing a match in the last eight games. They beat North Carolina FC, 3-1 on Wednesday night at TVA Credit Union Ballpark in Johnson City.

They only have one game left on the schedule: a home game on July 10 against Wake FC who currently sits below them in 5th place in the standings.

Check out highlights of the win in the clip above!