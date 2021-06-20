Tri-Cities Otters beat Tobacco Road FC, 3-0 to continue playoff push

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two 1st-half goals powered the Tri-Cities Otters to a win over Tobacco Road FC on Saturday night at TVA Credit Union Ballpark. The win bumps them up to 4th place of their division in the USL League Two, pushing for the 3rd playoff spot.

After the break, it didn’t take long for the Otters to get back on the scoreboard, when Gabriel Ramos passed it to Henrik Guenther on the corner kick and he scored a header to go ahead 3-0 in the 48th minute.

Ramos and Guenther are also teammates on the ETSU men’s soccer team.

The Otters stay home on Wednesday June 23 to face the North Carolina Fusion U-23s.