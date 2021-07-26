Tri-Cities native Daniel Kilgore announces retirement from NFL

Kansas City Chiefs center Daniel Kilgore (67) readies the snap during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)

(WJHL) — Kingsport-native Daniel Kilgore announced his retirement from the NFL on Monday.

Kilgore, a center, has played in the league for 10 seasons, most recently for Kansas City. He was drafted by San Francisco where he played for seven seasons before spending two seasons playing for Miami. He was picked up by Kansas City for the 2020 season.

Been one hell of a ride! pic.twitter.com/O7T96cyaaR — Daniel Kilgore (@DanielKilgore67) July 26, 2021

“I fulfilled a childhood dream of playing in the NFL,” Kilgore wrote on Twitter. “Playing for these historically great teams was truly an honor and such a blessing. I walk away holding my head high knowing what I accomplished along the way. Looking forward to the next chapter with my family.”

Kilgore is a former Dobyns-Bennett Indian and Appalachian State Mountaineer.