Tri-Cities native Brownie King featured on Earnhardt Juniors “Lost Speedway” shows

Tri-Cities, TN — If these walls could talk…”I enjoyed it, wouldn’t take a million dollars for my memories.”

Brownie King not only drove in the last Daytona Beach Road Course race but also the first Daytona 500

“There’s a sector of drivers that were independents and they’re there every week and they might’ve not stole the headlines, but they were a huge part of building the sport, says Lost Speedways Executive Producer/Co-Host Matt Dillner.”

But this week… The Johnson City native is at the apex of the racing world…

Getting featured in a couple of episodes of Dale Junior’s Lost Speedways, which Premiers this week on Peacock…

“Brownie King says “He was trying to find someone that actually drove on the track and they ain’t too many of them around still living.”

“You know this show and this sport is our soul, is our passion, it always has been, so when we met Brownie, it was like…Dale was like a little kid, he actually got his autograph to afterwards, says Dillner”

Brownie was excited as well “it just brought back a lot of memories.”

“Just getting to tap into that but then on a personal level, getting to know them and getting them to get their stories told is magical, says King”

But there’s no tricks to discover a story like Brownie’s. You just got to look at his walls.

