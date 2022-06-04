CHUCKEY, Tenn. – A determined Singles rally fell a half-point short for Team BMS Thursday at Graysburg Hills as the Tri-Cities Media team retained the Thunder Valley Cup by finishing in a 12-12 tie in a drama-filled finale.

Team BMS trailed the Media Team 8-4 after the journalists claimed the Fourball (3.5-2.5) and Foursomes (4.5-1.5) sessions, but the racing promoters had a strong outing in Singles play, taking the session 8-4, with wins by Jerry Caldwell, Drew Bedard, Karissa King, JT Thomas, Greg Harvey, Daniel Warren and Mark Dickenson.

Thursday, June 2, 2022. Photo Credit : Earl Neikirk/Neikirk Image

Media Team ace Don Helman of WXSM Radio scored the tie-clinching half-point in his Singles match against Team BMS player Walt Clark.

Other critical Media Team points in the Singles session were earned by Rick Hensley and PJ Johnson of WCYB TV and Dave Ongie of the Tri-Cities Business Journal. Joe Avento, of the Johnson City Press/Kingsport Times-News, added the other half-point after tying Team BMS’ Landon Owen, to go along with Helman’s half-point to give the media team the total it needed to claim the Thunder Valley Cup for the second time in the three-year series.

Two BMS Team members claimed the individual awards, as Mark Dickenson won the Long Drive Contest and Daniel Warren claimed the Closest to the Pin award.

FOURBALL SESSION RESULTS

Pat Kenney-Dave Ongie, Media Team def. Jerry Caldwell-JT Thomas, Team BMS, 3 and 1

Landon Owen-Marty Denton, Team BMS def. Joe Avento-Allen Rau, Media Team, 2 Up

Rick Hensley-Don Helman, Media Team def. Adam Graham-Daniel Warren, Team BMS, 2 and 1

Drew Bedard-Walt Clark, Team BMS def. Casey Goetz-Jarvis Haren, Media Team, 2 Up

Kenny Bruce-Kenny Hawkins, Media Team def. Karissa King-Anthony Vestal, Team BMS, 1 Up

Greg Harvey-Mark Dickenson, Team BMS vs. PJ Johnson-Chris McIntosh, Media Team, Halved

FOURSOMES SESSION RESULTS

Pat Kenney-Jarvis Haren, Media Team def. Jerry Caldwell-Adam Graham, Team BMS, 3 and 2

Joe Avento-Casey Goetz, Media Team def. Landon Owen-Karissa King, Team BMS, 4 and 3

Rick Hensley-Kenny Hawkins, Media Team def. Drew Bedard-JT Thomas, Team BMS, 1 Up

Anthony Vestal-Marty Denton, Team BMS vs. PJ Johnson-Allen Rau, Media Team, Halved

Dave Ongie-Kenny Bruce, Media Team def. Greg Harvey-Daniel Warren, Team BMS, 1 Up

Walt Clark-Mark Dickenson, Team BMS def. Don Helman-Chris McIntosh, 3 and 2

SINGLES SESSION RESULTS

Jerry Caldwell, Team BMS def. Pat Kenney, Media Team, 2 and 1

Rick Hensley, Media Team def. Adam Graham, Team BMS, 3 and 1

Landon Owen, Team BMS vs. Joe Avento, Media Team, Halved

Drew Bedard, Media Team def. Casey Goetz, Media Team, 1 up

Karissa King, Media Team def. Allen Rau, Media Team, 2 and 1

JT Thomas, Media Team def. Jarvis Haren, Media Team, 2 and 1

PJ Johnson, Media Team def. Marty Denton, Team BMS, 3 and 1

Dave Ongie, Media Team def. Anthony Vestal, Team BMS, 1 Up

Greg Harvey, Team BMS def. Kenny Hawkins, Media Team, 2 and 1

Daniel Warren, Team BMS def. Kenny Bruce, Media Team, 2 and 1

Walt Clark, Team BMS vs. Don Helman, Media Team, Halved

Mark Dickenson, Team BMS def. Chris McIntosh, Media Team, 1 Up

