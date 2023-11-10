BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two Tri-Cities Christain Academy student-athletes signed with Emory & Henry College and Milligan University to continue their athletic and academic careers.

Cross Chadwick signed with the Emory & Henry Basketball team and Tabitha Williams signed with Milligan University’s Women’s Soccer Team.

Courtesy of Tri-Cities Christian Academy

Courtesy of Tri-Cities Christian Academy

Courtesy of Tri-Cities Christian Academy

Courtesy of Tri-Cities Christian Academy

“For the class of 2024, in the State of Tennessee, [Chadwick] is ranked number 27th overall and number 4 as a power forward,” Tri-Cities Christian Academy said. “He is a reliable contributor on both sides of the floor with a current record of 726 points with an acquired 448 rebounds in varsity games.

“We are so excited to have Tabitha joining our Women’s Soccer program,” John Newberry, Head Women’s Soccer Coach at Milligan said. “She exemplifies the characteristics we look for in a student-athlete at Milligan University. The future is bright for Tabitha, and we know the Lord has big plans for her at Milligan. Go Buffs!”