Johnson City, TN — This weekend – one of the area’s most prestigious amatuer golf tournaments returns to Johnson City Country Club … as the Tillinghast Invitational makes its new home this summer in mid-August.

Last summer in its traditional June time frame Jonesborough’s own Jackson Skeen grabbed a victory – at what he considers one of his home tournaments then – just under two months ago – Skeen won his other home tournament – the East Tennessee Amatuer shooting a dynamic eight-under par on the final day to get it done .

JC Country Club has undergone some renovations – pushing this year’s tournament back to August … But the course is thrilled to have the competition back on the grounds this weekend.

“Yeah, yeah – always excited to have The Tillinghast. It’s interesting to go in at a different year this year – or a different time of … August, instead of June. Not only for the project – I wanted to do that anyway, just because the golf course is in better shape – better conditions in August than in June. June is still kind of a transition month coming in out of dormancy. So, I’m excited for those two factors, for sure.”