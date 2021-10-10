Tiebreak finish highlights competitive day at 49th Trailblazer Invitational

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Cross country teams from around the region converged on Daniel Boone High School for the annual Trailblazer Invitational on Saturday.

In the girl’s race, Science Hill’s Trinny Duncan pulled out an individual victory with a time of 19:16.3. Abingdon’s Makaleigh Jessee followed closely behind in second.

In the team event, Watauga claimed the title with a score of 54. David Crockett (87) and Dobyns Bennett (98) placed second and third, respectively.

It came down to a tiebreaker in the boy’s division. Brentwood Academy and Daniel Boone each tied for first with 41 points. Brentwood Academy would win the tiebreaker, however, to win the team event.

The Trailblazers’ Conner Wingfield did finish first in the individual competition with a time of 15:55.3.

You can find the full results from Saturday’s meet here.