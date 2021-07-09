Tickets to Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race to go on sale at Food City locations July 14

Kevin Harvick nabs the checkered flag at the NRA Night Race

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tickets for the 2021 Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race will be on sale at Food City stores soon.

According to a release from Bristol Motor Speedway, fans of the race can begin purchasing tickets at Food City locations on Wednesday, July 14.

Shoppers can grab tickets for all three nights of racing, held September 16-18.

The following tickets will be available at these prices:

Thursday night’s UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics Camping World Truck Series and Bush’s Beans 200 ARCA Menards Series doubleheader – $25 per adult, kids free

– $25 per adult, kids free Friday night’s Food City 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race – $30 per adult; kids free

– $30 per adult; kids free Saturday night’s Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race – $60 per adult; $10 for kids

Tickets bought at Food City are blind-reserved seats picked by the BMS ticket office. They will be available for purchase at the customer service area of the grocery stores.

After tickets are purchased at Food City, they will be emailed to the ticket holder within seven days.

The final day to buy tickets at Food City is Wednesday, September 14.

Tickets are also available online through BMS.