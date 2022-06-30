JOHNSON CITY, Tenn: An early lead and a comeback wouldn’t be enough for the Doughboys on Wednesday night, falling 11-5 to Burlington.

The Doughboys came into the game on a four-game win streak, looking to sweep the series against the east’s top team.

Jacob Bockenstedt would get his revenge against a Burlington team that didn’t let him get out of the first inning last week.

Bockenstedt would give up a pair of hits but only face the minimum through four innings.

Johnson City would let him work with a lead after the third, driving in a run on a Jayden Melendez single.

The Doughboys would add on to their lead in the fourth, as Michael Moss would send a single into right-center, making it 2-0.

The Doughboys have been the best in the league in fielding percentage all year but struggled the last two days.

An error would help bring home four Burlington runs in the fifth, all of them unearned for Bockenstedt.

He’d leave after 4.2 innings, bringing in David Utagawa for Johnson City.

Utagawa would be solid, holding the two-run deficit until the seventh, where he’d give up one more.