Johnson City, TN -- Science Hill rising junior Jenna Hutchins continues to rewrite the history books for Science Hill High School. For the second consecutive year, Hutchins earned the 2019-2020 Gatorade Tennessee Girls Track & Field Athlete of the Year.

This honor makes Hutchins a three-time Gatorade Player of the Year in Tennessee honoree, as she also earned the honor of 2019-2020 Gatorade Girls Cross Country Player of the Year in Tennessee.