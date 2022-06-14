KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – In just a matter of weeks, golfers will return to one of the longest-running and most prestigious golf tournaments in the region, as the 73rd Ridgefields Invitational is scheduled for early July.

The invitational is older than the Kingsport course itself, developed in 1959 by legendary course designer Donald Ross.

In 2022, the Ridgefields Invitational will feature a championship division, as well as a senior and super senior division for competitors.

Facility owner Stan Pace knows the event has been through some down years in the not-so-distant past, but feels confident in the trajectory of the invitational.

“We’re not really – myself as the owner – I’m not really concerned about trying to just get a ton of people to come and play,” Pace said. “I want those that want to enjoy the course. I’m more concerned with quality than I am with the number of people that come and play. But, we have a really good turnout every year, and actually it’s been growing the past several years.”

Lucas Armstrong was able to wrestle away the title from the rest of the field in 2021.

The 73rd Ridgefields Invitational is scheduled for July 8-10.