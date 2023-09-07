(WJHL) — The news continues to get better for Elizabethton native Evan Carter.

Last week he was moved up to Triple-A Indianapolis and now the Texas Rangers are bringing him up to the show.

Carter will take the active roster spot of Adolis García, who will head to the 10-day injured list. Carter will be in the lineup Friday when the Rangers face the Oakland A’s.

Carter, who’s more than six years younger than his average competitor, is batting .288/.413/.450 with 13 home runs and 26 stolen bases across three minor-league levels this season.

Carter, who turned 21 just over a week ago, is currently considered the No. 10 prospect in the league by Baseball America. He was the 50th overall selection from the 2020 draft.