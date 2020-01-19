Tennessee Snaps Vandys Three-Point Streak in Victory

Tennessee forward John Fulkerson (10) grabs a rebound during the second half of the team’s NCAA college basketball game against Vanderbilt on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Tennessee won 66-45. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

The Volunteers chalk up their fifth-straight win against the Commodores with a 66-45 victory

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee senior guard Jordan Bowden scored 21 points, and the Tennessee Volunteers beat Vanderbilt 66-45 for their fifth straight win against the Commodores for their longest winning streak in this in-state rivalry in 38 years.

Tennessee won 10 straight against Vanderbilt between 1978 and 1982. Vanderbilt now has lost 22 straight SEC regular-season games. Worse, the Commodores snapped a streak of 1,080 straight games over 34 years making at least one 3-pointer going 0 of 25 outside the arc. That leaves UNLV and Princeton as the only schools to make at least one 3-pointer since the shot was added to the game.

Aside from Bowden’s production, both junior forward John Fulkerson and junior guard Yves Pons chalked up 12 points.

The Volunteers host Ole Miss on Tuesday with tip off scheduled for 9 p.m. on the SEC Network.