Tennessee native Alec Mills throws no-hitter for Cubs

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Alec Mills throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

MILWAUKEE (WJHL) – Clarksville native and former University of Tennessee-Martin standout Alec Mills tossed the league’s second no-hitter of the season as the Cubs dismantled the Brewers 12-0 Sunday afternoon.

The 28-year old struck out five Brewers, while walking three as Mills threw a career-high 114 pitches in just his 15th career big league start. His five strikeouts match Dallas Braden’s five in his 2010 perfect game for the fewest in a solo no-hitter over the past 30 years.

The former Skyhawks walk-on was a 22nd-round draft pick by Kansas City in 2012. He had started just six major league games prior to this season but cracked Chicago’s rotation because of an injury to Jose Quintana. He went 2-0 with a 1.38 ERA in his first two starts, struggled in his next five but pitched solidly Tuesday against the Reds.

The 28-year-old right-hander has been rounding back into form for Chicago after starting the year strong and then slumping. He pitched six shutout innings in his previous start Tuesday against Cincinnati and entered Sunday 4-3 with a 4.74 ERA this season.

Prior to Sunday, Cubs pitcher Carlos Zambrano has thrown the only no-hitter at Miller Park, against the Houston Astros on Sept. 14, 2008. The Cubs played the Astros in Milwaukee because of damage in the Houston area from Hurricane Ike.

This was the Cubs first no-hitter since Jake Arrieta did it twice in a few months: at the Los Angeles Dodgers on Aug. 30, 2015, and at Cincinnati on April 21, 2016.

Milwaukee had not been held hitless since Detroit’s Justin Verlander pitched the first of his three gems on June 12, 2007.