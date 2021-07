ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. (WJHL) - A Silver Alert for a missing Carter County 65 year-old was issued at 1:53 p.m. Wednesday, almost a full week since he was last seen on July 1.

Thomas Hastings went missing from his home on Laurel Highlands Road in Roan Mountain sometime between Thursday, July 1 and the morning of Friday, July 2. Hastings has severe dementia. It is believed he wandered away from the house.