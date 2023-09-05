(WJHL) — Former Sullivan East baseball pitcher Hunter Stratton made his major league debut in the 9th inning tonight against the Milwaukee Brewers. Stratton spent 6 years in the minor leagues before getting the call on Monday

Stratton’s MLB debut didn’t disappoint anyone tonight, the former Patriot struck out two batters over two scoreless innings in his initial outing. Stratton entered the game in the 8th and wearing No. 63 got his first strike out when he got Tyrone Taylor out with bases loaded

The 26-year-old right-hander went 1-2-3 even though the Pirates lost 7-3 to the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park.