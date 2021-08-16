Steve Spurrier ready to ‘celebrate’ at new Gainesville restaurant

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WJHL) – College football fans and foodies can both appreciate Steve Spurrier’s new restaurant, Spurrier’s Gridiron Grille, which opened up last week.

The Johnson City native’s new venture is a 18,600-square-foot restaurant and cost more than $12 million to construct. The restaurant also acts as a museum as well with the former Science Hill standout’s personal collection on display.

Featured in the restaurant is Spurrier’s Heisman Trophy along with 14 championship rings, including Duke’s 1989 Atlantic Coast Conference title, South Carolina’s 2010 Southeastern Conference Eastern Division championship and his latest one from the Orlando Apollos.

Spurrier’s resume is very long, but he wants to make sure his teams legacy lasts forever.

“I was coaching them back in the 90’s, if we win a championship, we’re going to celebrate forever now,” Spurrier said. “Hopefully they can come down here to celebration point at the Gridiron Grill and see their pictures up on the wall and say we did it. We did it back in ’93, ’95, ’96 and 2000.”