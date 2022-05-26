Cruso, NC — There are famous golf course designers such as Pete Dye, Donald Ross, and A.W. Tillinghast to name a few, but none of these gentlemen can top the designer of Springdale in Cruso, NC.

According to club general Manager Buddy Lawrence “this facility was built in 1968 by a not known designer, if you look at the facility and play it’s almost laid out by god”

Springdale general manager Ronald Earl Lawrence has been with the course since 2019. he thinks this is the perfect getaway for those who might be stressed out.

“Springdale exists to help you exhale decompress, recharge, and restore so you can breathe, says Lawrence.

The golf course with its rolling hills, mountain creeks, and the dramatic scenery of Cold Mountain can and will offer a little something for everyone in the family

“Our long vision, goal, and master are we will have a river excursion over here for trout fishing and rafting and we have a pool with a health center and a nice fitness center and then across the street there will be a spa with another restaurant as well,” says Lawrence>

And maybe God did have a hand in this place after all because last august it survived a massive flood that took the lives of almost 10 people and caused millions of dollars in damages, but the course turned it into a silver lining.

“According to Lawrence our owner Alexander West he’s a great guy he took all the revenue from the day of the storm until Christmas and donated half of it to the community”