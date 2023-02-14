JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – On April 15, nine inductees will make up the next class of the TSSAA Hall of Fame.

Among those being inducted is Dale Ford, an official from Jonesborough, according to a release from the TSSAA.

The TSSAA reports Ford has worked as an official in football, basketball and baseball for more than 50 years. Ford retired from umpiring Major League Baseball (MLB) after 27 years then became heavily involved with Tri-Cities Baseball Umpires Association and the TSSAA.

“During his 27-year tenure in Major League Baseball, he umpired two World Series and two All-Star games,” the release states.

In addition to his work as an official, the release states Ford has also worked for the TSSAA as a camp instructor. The TSSAA reports he has umpired 20 consecutive state baseball championships and a plethora of other games.

The other eight inductees include four coaches, two other officials and one contributor. All nine will be inducted following a luncheon in Murfreesboro.