Spartans use second half tallies to top Bucs, 2-0

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – ETSU men’s soccer closed out its regular season slate at home on Saturday night against UNC-Greensboro.

The two teams were scoreless at the half, but a pair of late goals from the visitors ensured the 2-0 win.

Maycol Reyes tapped home a pass into the box in the 52nd minute to open the scoring. Less than five minutes later, the Spartans’ Jack Birch rifiled a shot to the top corner from well outside the box to increase the lead.

The Bucs will be either the fifth or sixth seed in the upcoming SoCon Championship.

