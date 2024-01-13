Buffs split doubleheader with UPike

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Del Harris and Sonny Smith are both basketball legends in their own right, making names for themselves as coaches at the sports’ highest levels.

They are also the best of friends.

It’s a friendship that began as teammates on the court at Milligan in the 1950s. Smith (’58) and Harris (’59) played together back in the Milligan College days.

On Saturday, the university named its new basketball floor ‘Smith-Harris Court’ in honor of the two alums.

Harris, a 2022 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame inductee, was the head coach of three different NBA organizations during his decades-long career. He coached Kobe and Shaq in Los Angeles in 1995, earning the league’s Coach of the Year honor that season.

Smith, a Roan Mountain native, coached at ETSU for two seasons, before being hired by Auburn in 1978. He took the Tigers to five-consecutive NCAA Tournaments in the 1980s, reaching as far as the Elite Eight in 1986.

Smith was unable to attend the ceremony himself, but was represented by his son, Steve. Harris did make the trip and explained just how touching it is to have his name beside his best friends’ at their alma mater.

“We just thank God for all that he gave us to allow us to start here and do things we never could have imagined,” Harris said. “[Smith] was from Roan Mountain here, and I’m from a small town in Indiana – there were 1,000 people when we moved there.”

“Something like this would never have happened had we not come here.”

Harris summed up his emotions by expressing his thanks to Milligan and all it represents.

On the court, the Milligan women earned another AAC victory over Pikeville, 84-78. Halie Padgett led the Lady Buffs with 23 points on the afternoon.

The Milligan men, however, took a tumble against the visiting Bears, 97-84.

Former Union Bear, Bradley Bunch, paced all scorers with 29 points for Pikeville, while Science Hill alum, Keynan Cutlip came off the bench for eight points, as well.

Milligan travels to Union (Ky.) next Saturday for a doubleheader beginning at 2 p.m.