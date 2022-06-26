ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Jonesborough native and Tennessee Tech golfer Jackson Skeen shot a scorching 64 (-8) in the rain on Sunday to win the 2022 William B. Greene Jr. East Tennessee Amateur championship.

Skeen was five-under par thru the front nine holes, but said he kept a normal approach throughout the entire round.

“That’s probably when I realized I’m probably up near the lead, probably a little bit more conservative,” he said. “But I still was firing – I went for the Par 5 on 11 … all day though, pretty normal. Not too aggressive, but it was good.”

Skeen considers this competition one of his home tournaments, and to win it this year in front of his family is a joy and a relief.

“I play probably 20 tournaments a year and to win just one of those is huge to me,” he said. “So just to know that I’ve won one of those tournaments, it’s like getting the monkey off the back for the rest of the year. So just to have that kind of done with – very accomplished.”

Cayman Ratliff and former ETA champion Tyler Lane began the Final Round tied atop the leaderboard, but couldn’t quite keep pace with Skeen. Lane shot a 68 (-4) and finished in second place, two shots back of the top spot.

“I’m happy with the way I played,” Lane said after the round. “I hit some good shots coming down the stretch, but I had a couple nervous ones, too.”

Despite coming up just short, Lane shared some kind words about Skeen and his impressive Sunday performance.

“We all root for each other and he’s the one who beat the course today, so I just wanted to give him congratulations there,” he said. “I’m just really happy for Jackson – I’ve known him a long time – he’s a great kid and he played the best.”

Ratliff turned in a 71 (-1) for the second-consecutive round to finish in fourth place for the weekend.

Hunter Hartman finished third on the weekend with a 207 (-9), while three golfers – Cameron Dugger, Ben Harris and Bryson Morrell – tied for fifth at 209 (-7).