ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Jonesborough’s Jackson Skeen woke up Monday morning as the William B. Greene Jr. East Tennessee Amateur champion. His blazing score of 64 (-8) ensured he would bring home that trophy in 2022.

He’s certainly not the first amateur from the area to earn the distinction of ETA champion, but the 20-year-old did etch his name in the East Tennessee amateur golf history books with his win.

Skeen is now the only golfer to have won the East Tennessee Amateur and the Tillinghast Invitational. The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagle claimed the Tillinghast victory just last year at the Johnson City Country Club.

The smile on his face when talking about making history explained just how much the accomplishment means to him – to win those two competitions right here in his backyard.

“I always consider [ETA] and the Tillinghast Tournaments – those are my, I get to sleep in my own bed,” he said “those are my home tournaments.”

“So, to win the Tillinghast last year and ETA this year – I mean, it means a lot,” he continued. “Just to see how much I’ve grown as a person and as a player in the past year and a half, two years – it’s good on myself just to see that … I feel like just writing history and making it in the record books is just always really cool – so I was really excited to get it done today.”

This year’s Tillinghast Invitational at Johnson City Country Club has been pushed back from its normal early-summer slot to August 13-14.