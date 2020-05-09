Silent summer for Youth sports programs because of Coronavirus

Tri Cities TN/VA — COVID-19 has taken it’s toll on the sport community from professional sports to youth programs. The summer for kids in our area which is usually filled with soccer, softball and baseball will be quiet and the question is now when will it return.

This time of the year kids around the region would be preparing for summer activities, but COVID-19 will not make that possible “We know what the right thing is, we know that it’s not time to put people on the playing fields according to Mike Hollowell, directory of the Greene Co. YMCA.”

Now kids who enjoy spending summer on the athletic field will have to find other ways to find enjoyment and exercise. Louie Trivette President of the Elizabethton soccer association says “The hardest part is, the kids miss each other. We’re usually playing soccer on Saturday’s, we’re playing on Tuesday’s and Thursday’s nights. Were practicing together, they’re seeing each other, they’re high fiving, they’re getting out there and that’s gone.”

With most if not all leagues shutdown until fall many of the area programs have taken a hit in the wallet says Hollowell “We wrote some checks out, ran out of checks and had to order more, so we’re going to be working these next weeks or so on getting people their money.”

And now with the fear of some parents not allow their kids to play in these youth programs, there must be safety programs and changes that will keep everyone safe. “You will be coming in contact with other players, officials and players and coaches, everything in between because it’s a contact sport, but I feel like we will have to get back out there and we just can’t stay inside forever, so we try to get back out there with confidence according to youth sports official Cami Davison.”

“Abnormal times for us and as bad as they want their kids to be participating, it’s not the right time,” says Hollowell.”>