Elizabethton, TN — The 28th annual William B. Greene, Jr. East Tennessee Amateur golf tournament at the Elizabethton Golf course is now open to join.

The E-T-A which will take place June 24-26 has a Championship Division and age-appropriate Senior Divisions along with 36 hole stroke play competition. The tournament which hands out the largest money payout than any other amateur event in the Tri-Cities says people enjoy playing in this event because it’s a fun competitive course.

“Strive to be the best tournament in the area the players make your tournament the good players enjoy playing and we can’t thank them enough for coming and supporting us. A PGA pro played here three times and never won it we have had awful good players in the past they usually come back and I feel we pay very well 2nd to none and that is what brings the guys back.”