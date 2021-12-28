Scores and Highlights from Day 2 of Arby’s Classic, Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies Classic action

(WJHL) – A pair of premier high school basketball tournaments in the area continued with full slates on Tuesday.
In the 38th Arby’s Classic, a consolation game and the last of the First Round matchups were completed at Viking Hall. West Ridge and Tennessee High fell to high-powered visitors from Texas and New York, respectively, while Twin Springs was able to capture a win early in the day.
Twin Springs 55, Tabernacle Baptist Christian Academy (Bahamas) 50
Jonesboro (AK) 61, Knox Catholic 53
Amarillo (TX) 76, West Ridge 58
Long Island Lutheran (NY) 74, Tennessee High 34
In the Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies Classic, they squeezed in nine games at the Hal Henard Gymnasium.
Knox Catholic 56, South Greene 46
Greeneville 58, Cleveland (TN) 56
Daniel Boone 57, West Greene 32
Bullitt East (KY) 64, Sullivan East 42
South Laurel (KY) 55, North Greene 49