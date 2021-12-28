Scores and Highlights from Day 2 of Arby’s Classic, Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies Classic action

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — One company is set to hire 150 Virginia miners to work on a surface mine near Tazewell, Virginia.

Southern Coal Corporation and Chestnut Land Hiring will hold a hiring event on Thursday to find miners for the Bishop Surface Mine located in Bandy, Virginia. The hiring event will be at the Back of the Dragon in Tazewell. The pay for the job is up to $28 an hour with benefits. Chief Officer Steve Sarver said they're ready to hire.