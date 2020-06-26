Science Hill’s Jenna Hutchins earns third Gatorade honor

Johnson City, TN — Science Hill rising junior Jenna Hutchins continues to rewrite the history books for Science Hill High School. For the second consecutive year, Hutchins earned the 2019-2020 Gatorade Tennessee Girls Track & Field Athlete of the Year.

This honor makes Hutchins a three-time Gatorade Player of the Year in Tennessee honoree, as she also earned the honor of 2019-2020 Gatorade Girls Cross Country Player of the Year in Tennessee.

“I am extremely honored and appreciative of this achievement,” Hutchins said. “Even though I have won it several times, I never take it for granted. It is very special on every occasion, and it is so nice to have all of your hard work recognized.”

Besides spending most of her time running, Hutchins is an accomplished violinist and has maintained a 4.0 in the classroom. She also spends time volunteering at the Johnson City Public Library and as a youth track coach.

“As indicated by her many honors and accomplishments, there just aren’t too many athletes the caliber of Jenna, both on and off the competitive field,” Science Hill Athletic Director Keith Turner said. “We are very proud of Jenna and look forward to watching her compete for two more years as a Hilltopper.”

Hutchins set four indoor records this winter in the 1,500-meter run, the 1,600-meter run, the mile and the 3,200. Hutchins is ranked in the Top 10 nationally among prep competitors in all four events, as well as the 2-mile run during the 2020 indoor season.

Hutchins also holds 13 school records, as well as the state record in the outdoor mile, she is currently ranked as the No. 9 recruit in the Class of 2022 by MileSplit.com